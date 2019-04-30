WWE SmackDown: Becky Lynch faces Bayley for first time on main roster

2:36 After a losing effort to Charlotte Flair last week, Bayley will get the chance to impress against double champ Becky Lynch on tonight's SmackDown After a losing effort to Charlotte Flair last week, Bayley will get the chance to impress against double champ Becky Lynch on tonight's SmackDown

Bayley will face double WWE champion Becky Lynch for the first time in a main-roster match on tonight's SmackDown.

Although neither her Raw or SmackDown crown will be on the line, Lynch will face a reinvigorated Bayley, who was narrowly beaten by Charlotte Flair on last week's episode.

The Hugger has enjoyed a new lease of life since moving to SmackDown in the Superstar Shake-up and bids to continue that momentum against one of her former Four Horsemen colleagues.

Bayley and Lynch, who did compete against each other during their time in NXT, have traded insults on Twitter in recent weeks, although the Irish star has hinted she has been reprimanded behind the scenes for her previous provocation on the social media platform.

"Let's have a rough match of wrestling soon, where I hope I don't hurt your feelings in the buildup. K? Bye," Lynch wrote. To which Bayley responded: "Would love to. And I wouldn't worry about "hurting my feelings"....especially over Twitter. Let's just hope I don't hurt your chances of retaining at MITB."

Dana Brooke, Natalya, Alexa Bliss and Naomi make up the Raw half of the entrants in the Money In The Bank ladder match

Ladder match entrants to be confirmed

Raw confirmed the four men and four women who will represent their brand in the Money In The Bank ladder matches this week, with SmackDown expected to do the same tonight.

Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin comprise the red brand's male picks with Naomi, Natalya, Dana Brooke and Alexa Bliss their female selections.

We aren’t owed anything - but I want in the #MITB ladder match. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 30, 2019

The SmackDown selections will be made known tonight, although Roman Reigns and Elias won't feature as they already have a match on the card and Kevin Owens and WWE champion Kofi Kingston are also likely to.

Could the ladder match be the beginning of Daniel Bryan's climb back to the top?

Kevin Owens delivered a brutal assault on WWE champion Kofi Kingston and his New Day partner Xavier Woods last week

Kingston to respond to Owens attack?

Kingston felt the brunt of Owens' scorn when KO turned on both the champion and Xavier Woods last Tuesday night, delivering a particularly vicious powerbomb to the latter to emphatically end his brief association with the New Day.

That tenure ended unceremoniously when KO attacked both Kingston and Woods, making it clear that his intentions were to take Kingston's WWE title.

What will Kofi have to say as he gives his first interview since Owens' betrayal? Find out tonight on SmackDown, live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am.