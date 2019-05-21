Jefferson Lake
WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns and Elias to have Money In The Bank rematch
Roman Reigns will get another opportunity to face Elias on tonight's SmackDown in a replay of their Money In The Bank match.
Though Elias smashed a guitar over his back before their match on Sunday, Reigns would not let the crooner escape unpunished, flooring him with a Superman Punch in the aisle and following up with a huge Spear for the win.
However, that match, it would seem, does not represent the conclusion of the program between the two, and they will do battle again tonight.
Elias will also have the benefit of having Shane McMahon in his corner, as plans continue to be built for the match between him and Reigns at the Super ShowDown pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia next month.
Grand Slam champion Bayley to address fans
Bayley stunned the world at Money in the Bank, first by winning the women's ladder match to earn the contract for a guaranteed championship match, then by cashing in and defeating Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown title just minutes after The Queen dethroned Becky Lynch.
Bayley's great Money In The Bank experience
No shortage of challengers lay in wait for Bayley. Flair will of course want to recapture her title but Ember Moon put in a strong performance at Money In The Bank and former champion Carmella rubs shoulders with competitors such as Mandy Rose, Liv Morgan and Mickie James in an intriguing blue division.
Now that she's at the top of the Tuesday night mountain, how will Bayley start her reign? Could we see an open challenge issued to the plethora of candidates for the gold?
Will the 24/7 Title be defended?
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley announced on last night's Raw that the company had introduced the WWE 24/7 Championship - a title that can be won and defended at any time, day or night, as long as a WWE official is present.
That led to chaos on Monday night as Titus O'Neil earned the unique distinction after emerging with the title from a frantic scramble but he did not even make it out of the arena with the title.
First, he was defeated by Robert Roode during his celebration, and he was then himself tricked into a match - which he lost - with R-Truth in the car park.
Will Truth make it to SmackDown as the champion, or will one (or more) superstars take hold of WWE's newest championship?