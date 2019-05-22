WATCH: Best of WWE SmackDown - our weekly highlights package from the Tuesday night show
Last Updated: 22/05/19 1:36pm
The wild card rule has changed the face of WWE - and that was abundantly clear on this week's episode of SmackDown.
The blue brand served up four matches and half of them included competitors 'on loan' from the red brand.
Get WWE news on your phone
Want the latest WWE news, interviews and videos highlights on your phone? Find out how
Sami Zayn and Lacey Evans paid a visit from Raw for in-ring bouts, while Drew McIntyre also made his presence felt with a crackerjack Claymore Kick on Roman Reigns.
Sprinkle some R-Truth wig-related shenanigans on top and all of the ingredients are in place for another hearty offering from the Tuesday night show!
Don't forget you can catch the full repeat of SmackDown at 10pm on Wednesday on Sky Sports Arena.