WATCH: Best of WWE SmackDown - our weekly highlights package from the Tuesday night show

Last Updated: 22/05/19 1:36pm
2:10
We have picked out the best moves and moments from this week's WWE SmackDown
We have picked out the best moves and moments from this week's WWE SmackDown

The wild card rule has changed the face of WWE - and that was abundantly clear on this week's episode of SmackDown.

The blue brand served up four matches and half of them included competitors 'on loan' from the red brand.

Sami Zayn and Lacey Evans paid a visit from Raw for in-ring bouts, while Drew McIntyre also made his presence felt with a crackerjack Claymore Kick on Roman Reigns.

Sprinkle some R-Truth wig-related shenanigans on top and all of the ingredients are in place for another hearty offering from the Tuesday night show!

