Should Kurt Angle's first client as a WWE manager be Cesaro?

Cesaro came out with a new entrance - and another superb performance - on this week's Raw

With the debut of a new entrance theme and a timely reminder as to why he is one of the best in-ring performers in WWE, Cesaro's stock in the industry seems to be on the cusp of greatness.

Cesaro faced off against high-flyer Ricochet on Raw this week in a match that promised to deliver and it did exactly that - it was great.

Ricochet displayed the effects of the hell he went through in the Money in the Bank ladder match the previous night but that didn't stop the two from showcasing their wonderful repertoire of artistry inside the squared circle.

Cesaro and Ricochet had an excellent match on Raw this week

A merciless trademark European Uppercut from Cesaro as Ricochet came off the top rope was all she wrote for a game Ricochet but it was Cesaro who put the world on notice of exactly what he is capable of from bell-to-bell.

His successful three-year tag-team partnership with Sheamus as The Bar saw the powerhouses win the tag titles on five occasions and become an integral fixture of the duos scene along with The Usos and The New Day.

Now flying solo after being drafted to Raw in the Superstar Shakeup last month, Cesaro has the opportunity again to fulfill the prophecy that many believe he was destined to achieve in WWE of becoming a top-tier champion. Tagged with phrases such as 'pound-for-pound the strongest in the WWE' and a 'future world champion' this feels like we could soon have the pleasure of witnessing a second wind in the career of Cesaro.

Following a career-defining moment at WrestleMania 30 five years ago, where he won the Andre the Giant memorial battle royal, the following night on Raw, Cesaro was revealed as the next Paul Heyman guy.

Cesaro made a big splash early in his WWE career by winning the Andre the Giant memorial battle royal at WrestleMania 30

If there ever was a man who could catapult you to the next level it is Heyman - just ask Brock Lesnar. But for whatever reason the paring between the two didn't click.

Let's hope that this unfortunate period in Cesaro's career doesn't roadblock future plans of having Cesaro managed by a WWE legend because a Hall of Famer could potentially be the ideal sidekick to change the course of Cesaro's career moving forward.

Kurt Angle retired at WrestleMania and has talked about potentially becoming a manager in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently signed a new deal with the company after competing in his farewell match against Baron Corbin at this year's WrestleMania. The brilliant news of Angle having a pivotal part to play in the company for years to come was music to everyone ears.

Angle as Cesaro's manager is a tantalising prospect given the two's similar wrestling style and love for wrestling. The story behind this dream scenario could be Angle seeing Cesaro in himself - the skill and passion for wrestling and the will to win.

This build could go on for weeks, with Cesaro recording victories he teases who his manager could be. The grand crescendo of finally revealing Angle as his manager only to have Angle turn on the WWE fans whilst singing Cesaro's praises as a man who should already be a multi-time world champion but because of backstage politics and the fans not being behind his man all the way is why that hasn't happened, would be sensational.

Cesaro - with the assistance of Angle - running roughshod through the competition on Raw and taking that same mindset to SmackDown could elevate him to where his talent rightfully belongs.