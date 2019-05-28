WWE Raw: Brock Lesnar confronts Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston

4:16 Brock Lesnar learned an important detail about cashing in the Money in the Bank contract Brock Lesnar learned an important detail about cashing in the Money in the Bank contract

Brock Lesnar chose to take his time after confronting Universal Champion Seth Rollins and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston on WWE Raw.

The Beast Incarnate was scheduled to select which World Champion he was going to call his shot against as the Money in the Bank contract-holder, but after learning he has nearly an entire year to cash in his briefcase Lesnar and Paul Heyman announced they were putting off their decision.

Corbin next for Rollins

With it still uncertain as to when he will cash in a contract on Rollins, Baron Corbin outlasted Braun Strowman, The Miz and Bobby Lashley in a Fatal 4-Way Match to earn the right to challenge The Architect at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.

Corbin ambushed a beaten-down AJ Styles before taking his spot in the bout where he took out his rival, won a match he wasn't scheduled to be in, and might just be Universal Champion two weekends from now.

It was a roller-coaster of a night for Rollins who defeated Sami Zayn but The Beastslayer's evening ended on a low note after he injured his knee during the contest.

Ziggler brawls with Woods

Dolph Ziggler made an example of Xavier Woods before addressing Kofi Kingston where he spoke about the WWE Champion worrying more about Brock Lesnar than himself, and insisted Kofi celebrate as best he can for the next 11 days.

Mysterio to relinquish title

Rey Mysterio will surrender the United States Championship next week after suffering a separated shoulder during Samoa Joe's post-match beatdown.

Jow emerged in the wake of the announcement to claim that he would be waiting to take back what was rightfully his.

Also...

Shane McMahon beat up Roman Reigns' cousin Lance Anoa'i with the match sanctioned as an exercise in respect.

Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross defeated WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics. The Man batted cleanup, pinning Peyton Royce with her new Manhandle Slam finisher while Cross tended to Billie Kay.

And Ricochet edged Cesaro in an astounding display of top-tier athleticism following on from last week's barn-burner. Are we heading for a best of three?