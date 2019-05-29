LISTEN: Sky Sports WWE Lock Up podcast with Brock Lesnar the main talking point

Join the Sky Sports WWE team as they discuss whether Brock Lesnar did the right thing by hanging onto his 'Beast Box' on this week's podcast.

Anton says he's on the verge of joining the dark side and is very close to booing Roman Reigns.

In other news, Dean Ambrose (or Jon Moxley) has joined AEW - what does that mean for WWE?

The team also discuss if it's the right time for Cesaro to get a push, and if Charlotte Flair vs Lacey Evans is the most exciting prospect in the Women's Division.

And is it about time for an in-ring 'yowie wowie' moment?

