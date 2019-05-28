WWE News

News

WWE Raw: Watch the best moves

Last Updated: 28/05/19 2:14pm
2:03
We've picked out the best wrestling moves from the top matches on Monday Night Raw
We've picked out the best wrestling moves from the top matches on Monday Night Raw

Ricochet and Cesaro produced a stunning display of top-tier athleticism as they continued their high-impact rivalry on WWE Raw.

Dolph Ziggler brawled with Xavier Woods while Universal Champion Seth Rollins gritted it out in the ring against Sami Zayn.

Baron Corbin went toe-to-toe with Braun Strowman, The Miz and Bobby Lashley in a bid to earn a Universal Championship Match against Seth Rollins at WWE Super ShowDown, while Roman Reigns rescued Lance Anoa'I from Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

Also See:

Watch the best moves from WWE Raw in the video at the top of this page!

With that morsel sampled, feast yourself on the main course of the full Raw repeat at 9pm on Sky Sports Arena every Tuesday night.

Trending

Around Sky Sports

WWE on Sky Sports

Check out TV times for our WWE coverage

Sky Sports Lock Up

Alexa Bliss Exclusive!

WWE videos

Watch highlights from Raw and Smackdown

Twitter

Follow @SkySportsWWE on Twitter

Watch on NOW TV

Watch the final day with a Sky Sports Pass

©2019 Sky UK