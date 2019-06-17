NXT's Matt Riddle defends Goldberg comments

Goldberg made a return to WWE to fight The Undertaker at Super Show-Down but suffered a concussion during the match

NXT star Matt Riddle has defended the criticism he made of Goldberg during his match with The Undertaker at Super Show-Down.

The former UFC competitor - who has made a big impression in WWE's developmental group after trading mixed martial arts for sports entertainment - posted a video mocking Goldberg during the match in Jeddah earlier this month.

Goldberg revealed he suffered a concussion during the match and apologised for "letting down" his fans, while WWE great Mark Henry was strongly critical of those who had ridiculed the former WCW star, saying they should be "ashamed of themselves".

Speaking in an exclusive interview with talkSPORT, Riddle defended his comments about the match, saying: "I don't care how much money he makes, I'm just glad people were entertained.

"But stick to your wheelhouse, bro. And stop headbutting doors before you wrestle.

"And I'm not hating - I'm not hating - I'm just spitting facts and these are all facts and things he should take into consideration. And not just for me, not because he got made fun of, but for his health as well."

And he added: "The thing for me is, and one of the reasons I was never a fan of Goldberg in the beginning when everybody was like 'oh, he's so good!' I was like 'no, he's terrible, he's hurting people' and there's nothing else.

"He just has three-minute matches. And that was my thing and when people say 'who was your favourite wrestler?' I really don't have one. I just liked really good wrestling. That's why I fight and I do that."