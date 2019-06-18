WWE Raw: Seth Rollins defends Universal title against Daniel Bryan

2:13 It was sweet revenge for Baron Corbin at the end of Raw as he stood tall over Seth Rollins before the two battle it out at Stomping Grounds It was sweet revenge for Baron Corbin at the end of Raw as he stood tall over Seth Rollins before the two battle it out at Stomping Grounds

Daniel Bryan's visit to Raw under the wild card rule led to him facing Seth Rollins for his Universal championship.

Bryan technically had two shots at the gold, with his first effort coming to a quick conclusion when his tag-team partner - and fellow SmackDown tag champion - Rowan forced a disqualification finish with a Claw Slam onto the apron on Rollins.

That led to an almighty melee which saw competitors from both brands scrap it out in a fierce ringside brawl, with The New Day and The Usos offering support to Rollins and The Revival, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn doing likewise for the self-styled 'planet's champion'.

With the dust showing no signs of settling, all of the interlopers were ejected to the locker room - including Rowan - and the match was restarted as a one-on-one contest.

After some superb action, Rollins eventually hit a Stomp to finish off Bryan only to find himself on the receiving end of a chair shot from his Stomping Grounds opponent Baron Corbin as he made his departure.

Ricochet earned the biggest main-roster match of his WWE career by beating four other superstars for a United States title opportunity at Stomping Grounds

Ricochet wins US title shot

Ricochet will face Samoa Joe for his United States title at Stomping Grounds on Sunday night after winning a fatal five-way on Raw.

Braun Strowman was in dominant mood in the match, eliminating Cesaro after slamming Bobby Lashley onto him and then also despatching Lashley himself following a trademark powerslam.

The heels then teamed up to help Ricochet give Strowman a 630 splash and pin him before then used the same method to take out The Miz and secure his opportunity.

The former NXT star was even able to put an exclamation mark on his victory, wiping out the champion Samoa Joe with a dive to the outside after he had attempted a post-match attack.

Nikki Cross was furious with Bayley after her involvement proved costly to her and Alexa Bliss in their tag title match against the IIconics

Cross & Bliss fall short in title bid

The IIconics made a rare defence of the women's tag-team titles, and against a pairing of pretty well-established superstars too, in Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

SmackDown women's champion Bayley - who will face Bliss at Stomping Grounds - was at ringside, and made her presence felt by scuffling with Bliss to allow Billie Kay to roll up Cross for the win.

After the match, Cross' rage with Bayley was clear for all to see, and she made the vow to be in Bliss' corner for the Sunday night showdown between the two women at the pay-per-view.