Roman Reigns destroys Shane McMahon's VIP room in backstage rampage

Roman Reigns was on a Shane McMahon-shaped warpath on last night's Raw - and caused plenty of mayhem in the process.

Shane-O was keen to toast his highly controversial win over Reigns at Super ShowDown with some drinks and a delicious-looking buffet in his private backstage VIP suite.

In attendance were the two very smoothly-attired Revival members and Drew McIntyre, who was full of menace as he promised to "disfigure" Reigns when the pair meet at Stomping Grounds on Sunday.

That was too much for Reigns to take and he stormed the luxurious box in a bid to get his hands on McMahon and his crew.

