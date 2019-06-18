Roman Reigns destroys Shane McMahon's VIP room in backstage rampage
VIP room destroyed as the Big Dog embarks on a trail of destruction in pursuit of Shane-O-Mac.
Last Updated: 18/06/19 11:03am
Roman Reigns was on a Shane McMahon-shaped warpath on last night's Raw - and caused plenty of mayhem in the process.
Shane-O was keen to toast his highly controversial win over Reigns at Super ShowDown with some drinks and a delicious-looking buffet in his private backstage VIP suite.
In attendance were the two very smoothly-attired Revival members and Drew McIntyre, who was full of menace as he promised to "disfigure" Reigns when the pair meet at Stomping Grounds on Sunday.
That was too much for Reigns to take and he stormed the luxurious box in a bid to get his hands on McMahon and his crew.
Click on the video above to watch the drama unfold and don't miss the full repeat of Raw every Tuesday night at 9pm on Sky Sports Arena.
Get WWE news on your phone
Want the latest WWE news, interviews and videos highlights on your phone? Find out how
Keep up to date with all of the latest WWE action with Sky Sports
If you're a WWE fan, we've got you covered on Sky Sports, the exclusive home of Raw and SmackDown in the UK and Ireland.
You can also stay connected with all of the latest developments in the world of sports entertainment with our push notification service, the weekly Lock Up podcast, plus the best of the video and feature content across SkySports.com and the Sky Sports App.
- Get all of the latest news as it breaks direct to your mobile
- Subscribe to the Sky Sports WWE Lock Up podcast
- Find out how you can watch Raw and SmackDown live on Sky