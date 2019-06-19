WWE SmackDown: Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston unite for tag victory

3:16 Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston picked up an impressive tag-team win over Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston picked up an impressive tag-team win over Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Universal champion Seth Rollins and WWE title-holder Kofi Kingston joined forces for a morale-boosting pre-Stomping Grounds tag triumph.

Kingston watched his New Day team-mate Xavier Woods go down to a defeat to his pay-per-view opponent Dolph Ziggler earlier in the night and Rollins is still no nearer to knowing the special guest referee Baron Corbin will select for their meeting on Sunday night.

WWE Late Night Smackdown Live on

Rollins arrived on SmackDown under the wild card rule to strike fear into the hearts of any potential stand-in officials, which put him on the radar of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

That led to the pairing of The Architect teaming up with Kingston to take on the heel duo in a two-out-of-three falls main event match.

Kingston wasted no time, catching Sami off-guard with a picture-perfect Trouble in Paradise for a three-count right at the opening bell to give his team a 1-0 lead.

And after an intense fight, Rollins finally caught KO with an emphatic stomp for the three-count and the 2-0 sweep, sealing a monumental victory for the champions en route to their title defences at Stomping Grounds.

4:34 Things got personal between Bayley and Alexa Bliss on last night's SmackDown, resulting in a scuffle between the two Things got personal between Bayley and Alexa Bliss on last night's SmackDown, resulting in a scuffle between the two

Bayley and Bliss get personal

Things - as you might have expected - got extremely heated on the Moment of Bliss segment, with Alexa Bliss claiming Bayley peaked in NXT and that her positioning as a woman of the people was no more than an act.

With Nikki Cross by her side, Bliss continued to stress that Bayley isn't as friendly and caring as she seems, leading the SmackDown women's champion to respond that Bliss is just using Cross in the same way she did Nia Jax and Mickie James.

Bliss, of course, has quite the way with words and was able to provoke a fierce reaction from Bayley, who dropped her to the ground with a forearm smash.

Cross intervened to separate the two before Bliss - who challenges the champion for her title at Stomping Grounds - got her revenge with a shot to the back of Bayley's head to leave her down and out.

0:57 Drake Maverick finally became 24/7 Champion by pinning R-Truth after dressing up as Carmella. Drake Maverick finally became 24/7 Champion by pinning R-Truth after dressing up as Carmella.

Maverick captures 24/7 title

Drake Maverick has been pursuing R-Truth and his 24/7 championship since its inception and his odyssey finally came to an end on this week's SmackDown.

The 205 Live general manager and corner man for AoP disguised himself as Carmella to lure Truth towards a waiting taxi, where he proceeded to roll up the champion and secure the win and the gold.

Maverick then avoided an instant rematch by stealing said taxi while shouting out of the window that he will now be the champion when he gets married next week...