Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman get new WWE roles on Raw and SmackDown

Paul Heyman will take charge of Raw and Eric Bischoff SmackDown in a behind-the-scenes shake-up at WWE

Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman have been given new roles with WWE, taking charge of SmackDown and Raw respectively.

Both men take the title of Executive Director and will report to WWE chairman Vince McMahon.

In a media statement, WWE said "Heyman and Bischoff will oversee the creative development of WWE's flagship programming and ensure integration across all platforms and lines of business.

"The creation of these roles further establishes WWE's ability to continuously reinvent its global brand while providing two distinct creative processes for its flagship shows."

Heyman made his name initially as a manager and on-screen personality in various wrestling territories and WCW before making a big impact as the booker of ECW from 1993 to 2001.

Paul Heyman's on-screen role is as Brock Lesnar's advocate

He is widely credited with pioneering the edgy style which would be copied by WWE during the Attitude Era, as well as playing a key role in establishing lucha libre wrestling in the United States and the hardcore style.

Bischoff is a former WCW president and made his name as the driving force behind Nitro, the show which went head-to-head with Raw during the Monday Night Wars of the late-1990s.

He was the brains behind the nWo storyline which included a seemingly impossible Hulk Hogan heel turn and is widely regarded as one of the greatest factions in wrestling history.