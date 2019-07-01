Eric Bischoff says WWE move is biggest chance of his career

Eric Bischoff made his name in World Championship Wrestling in the mid to late-1990s

Eric Bischoff has described his return to WWE as "the biggest opportunity" of his career in wrestling.

Bischoff will take charge of SmackDown as one of two new executive directors added to the company's corporate structure last week, with Paul Heyman taking the same role on Raw.

The former head of World Championship Wrestling revealed on his 83 Weeks podcast that he and his wife will be relocating to Stanford - home of WWE's head office - on July 11 and was almost emotional when discussing the chance he has been given to again work for Vince McMahon.

"This is the biggest opportunity I've ever had in this industry in my life," he said. "When I took charge of WCW that was a very big moment but I had nothing to lose there, I was learning on the job.

"WCW had never turned a dollar of profit, was a distant number two to the WWF at the time and that was fraught with all kinds of internal issues.

"In this situation, it's an entirely different ball game. It's a very sophisticated company, there is a great team already in place.

"SmackDown is moving to Fox in October and there will be a huge amount of eyeballs on the show. So the magnitude of the opportunity is not lost on me. I'm honoured, I'm humbled and I haven't felt this way, maybe in forever, but at least in 20 years.

"I've never been so excited to make a move like this. Exciting doesn't cover it, it's thrilling."