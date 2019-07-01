WWE Raw: The Undertaker & Roman Reigns to join up for Extreme Rules match

The Undertaker saved Roman Reigns last week - but will he be around to do so again on tonight's Raw?

The Undertaker and Roman Reigns formed an unlikely alliance on last week's Raw and the pair must now brace themselves for a response tonight.

The Dead Man made a surprise return to the red brand seven days ago, emerging from the darkness to save Reigns from yet another beatdown from Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

The unexpected assist led to an Extreme Rules announcement that Reigns and Taker will join forces against McMahon, who continues to call himself 'the best in the world' and The Scottish Psychopath in Philadelphia on July 16.

McMahon - who was chokeslammed by the Phenom - is unlikely to take such an attack lightly, and wherever he goes, the monstrous McIntyre is never far away.

But can Reigns rely on a man who is very much on a part-time schedule to be there to help him if the nefarious duo seek revenge tonight?

Lashley and Strowman set for brutal bout

Braun Strowman has beaten Bobby Lashley in an arm wrestling match, a one-on-one contest at Super ShowDown and, last Monday, a tug of war.

But it was Lashley who got the better of the Monster last week, blinding him with the tug of war rope and launching him into the ringside barricade.

Tonight, the pair collide in a Falls Count Anywhere match, in which the only rule is that you have to register a three-count on your opponent - anything goes. Expect plenty of brutality.

The New Day make the wild card switch from SmackDown to Raw to face the Viking Raiders tonight

New Day meet Viking Raiders for first time

The New Day may boast an extra member - and contain the WWE champion, no less - but their 'power of positivity' is unlikely to count for much when they collide with one of the hottest teams in the business.

The gargantuan unit of Erik and Ivan receive arguably the biggest opportunity of their Raw run to date when they take on two members of the colourful SmackDown trio.

A win for the former NXT tag champions could see them elevated to the Raw title picture, while New Day will have to be on guard against the threat which may follow them from blue to red of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Elsewhere, AJ Styles will press forward his claims for Ricochet's United States title and Samoa Joe will continue his pursuit of Kofi Kingston, exclusively live in the UK and Ireland on Sky Sports Action at 1am.