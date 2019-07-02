Braun Strowman drives Bobby Lashley through LED wall in vicious Raw match

2:50 Sparks flew in the Falls Count Anywhere match on Raw, as Braun Strowman drove Bobby Lashley through the LED wall Sparks flew in the Falls Count Anywhere match on Raw, as Braun Strowman drove Bobby Lashley through the LED wall

There was an explosive finish to the Falls Count Anywhere match between Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley on last night's Raw.

The match between the two giants was set up with the only rule being that one had to pin the other - the pinfall could take place anywhere in the arena.

After an arm-wrestling match, a tug of war and a straight-up singles match, it was time for the Monster and the Dominator to crank up the intensity with a match in which brutality is always guaranteed.

Strowman and Lashley needed no encouragement to brawl all around the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, using their surrounding environment to inflict some serious punishment on each other.

It reached a conclusion when Lashley took his celebrations too far, hitting a victory pose in front of a wall of LED boards, which Strowman promptly drove him through.

