WWE: Who could now join The Club following AJ Styles' reformation of the group?

3:55 Everything was 'too sweet' for The Club on Raw this week - and will they now bid to expand their number? Everything was 'too sweet' for The Club on Raw this week - and will they now bid to expand their number?

AJ Styles reformed The Club on this week's Raw with a brutal attack on Ricochet inspired by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Styles and Ricochet exchanged backstage slaps earlier on Raw and although it appeared tempers had calmed for their match, the good brothers had other ideas, inspiring Styles to take out the United States champion with a nasty second-rope Styles Clash and their own Magic Killer double-team finisher.

Factions in WWE are generally limited to three people but with two new creative chiefs in place on both the red and blue brands, and with Eric Bischoff having enjoyed his greatest triumph with the increasingly vast nWo group, will that now change?

We size up five potential new recruits for The Club as they bid to make their mark in WWE...

Finn Balor was a founding member, alongside Karl Anderson, of the then-Bullet Club in Japan

Finn Balor

By far the most obvious candidate to link up with Styles, Gallows and Anderson is Finn Balor.

The Irishman was the first leader of the original Bullet Club in Japan, as well as founding the group with Anderson, and was actually replaced by Styles when he left that particular company in 2014.

He is the current Intercontinental champion - and therefore technically a SmackDown competitor - but has not been seen on television since Super ShowDown and has wrestled just six times in dark matches and on house shows since then, so there is an argument that he could do with a refresh.

Shinsuke Nakamura has been without a feud since a brief run at the SmackDown tag titles alongside Rusev

Shinsuke Nakamura

Like Balor, Nakamura finds himself as something of a man without a cause on WWE, although his situation is even more concerning because he does not hold a title.

The Club has its roots in Japan and it would only be logical for them to bring in someone from that part of the world to maintain that heritage.

The matches between Styles and Nakamura perhaps did not live up to their substantial hype - maybe the pair would find better fortune when paired together.

Cesaro could be the perfect fit as one of The Club's silent henchmen

Cesaro

The Swiss Cyborg, formerly a Paul Heyman man, is widely regarded as one of the best in-ring performers in WWE today but someone who has struggled with the microphone-based side of the business.

The fact English is not his first language was not helped when he knocked out several of his front teeth a couple of years ago, meaning he now sports a lisp-enhancing gum shield.

Put him with a faction, however, as a silent assassin and with plenty of other people to do his talking for him, and Cesaro could find a new lease of life.

Adding a female member to The Club would give it a fresh feel, and Bayley could be the ideal candidate

Bayley

There have been female competitors in the Bullet Club but mixed gender factions have largely become a thing of the past in WWE.

With a new creative era about to be ushered in, however, there could be a place for the ladies to start mixing it up with the gentlemen.

Where better to start than by moving Bayley to the heel side of the roster, putting her in black and having her throwing out the 'too sweet' gestures with Styles and co?

Matt Riddle has the 'legitimate shooter' ability which was a feature of the old Bullet Club

Matt Riddle

If The Club go scouting in NXT, and with their 'real shooter' criteria in mind, the stand-out candidate to trade Full Sail for the main roster is Matt Riddle.

With his background in mixed martial arts and charisma by the bucketload, Riddle would be a superb addition to any faction, but especially one reborn from a hot televised angle.

Add in the 33-year-old's fondness for upsetting legends of the game and he provides exactly the type of edginess a heel faction with plans for wrestling domination requires.