Bret Hart says he had to finish Hall of Fame speech after disruption by attacker

Bret Hart completed his Hall of Fame tribute to Jim 'the Anvil' Neidhart after being attacked during the ceremony

Bret Hart says he was determined to complete his Hall of Fame tribute speech to Jim Neidhart after being attack on stage.

Hart's tribute to his former tag-team partner 'the Anvil' at the Barclays Center at April's Hall of Fame ceremony was interrupted when a spectator ran onto the stage set and rugby-tackled him and the late Neidhart's daughter Natalya to the ground.

A large melee ensued, with several wrestlers in attendance and security guards subduing the attacker before he was led away from the building.

The 61-year-old Hart composed himself and completed the speech - in tribute to the Hart Foundation tag team - and was pleased to have been able to fully recognise his old partner and friend.

"I came to the Hall of Fame with a real purpose to honour my friend and speak on his behalf about our accomplishments together, and I was not going to let someone ruin that moment," Hart told Sports Illustrated.

"As soon as that disruption happened, my immediate focus was on finishing my speech and saying what I had to say. I'm glad that did not ruin the moment for Jim."

The spectator, Zachary Madsen, will appear in court in September to be charged with two counts of assault and one of trespassing. For the assault charges, he could face a prison term of up to one year.