WATCH: Kane goes through flaming table at Extreme Rules 2014!

0:40 Watch as Daniel Bryan puts Kane through a flaming table back at Extreme Rules 2014 Watch as Daniel Bryan puts Kane through a flaming table back at Extreme Rules 2014

At Extreme Rules five years ago, Kane was sent crashing through a table with one significant difference - it was on fire.

WWE has got through what must be tens of thousands of tables in the history of the company, with countless unfortunate wrestlers being sent crashing through them with alarming regularity.

Temporary platforms are tired to firewood with such frequency that the policy of storing them under the ring should perhaps have been abolished many years ago.

But at Extreme Rules five years ago, the impact was even more forceful - and certainly substantially warmer.

Kane, a Brother of Destruction with a background firmly entrenched in pyrotechnics, set fire to said table with the intention of planting his opponent, then-WWE champion Daniel Bryan, through it.

That strategy, however, did not entirely go to plan...

