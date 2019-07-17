SmackDown: Kevin Owens disrupts WWE 'town hall'

4:59 Before his town hall meeting, Shane McMahon announced that Kevin Owens has been barred from the arena for his insubordination - but that wasn't enough Before his town hall meeting, Shane McMahon announced that Kevin Owens has been barred from the arena for his insubordination - but that wasn't enough

Shane McMahon found himself on the receiving end of another Kevin Owens stunner as his 'town hall' meeting ended in chaos.

McMahon held the meeting to allow all members of the locker room the opportunity to air any grievances they might have following Owens' tirade against him on last week's show.

WWE Late Night Smackdown Live on

Roman Reigns seized the initiative, informing Shane-O-Mac that nobody in the locker room respected him - to which Shane promptly replied that he would be fining The Big Dog for his controversial comments.

Charlotte Flair then tried to turn the tide and complimented McMahon, comments for which Liv Morgan branded her a phoney, while Buddy Murphy - despite being named by Owens as someone being held back by the company last week - said he would help shut KO up on Shane's behalf.

2:57 After being on a receiving end of another Kevin Owens stunner, Shane McMahon made a big promise at the end of SmackDown After being on a receiving end of another Kevin Owens stunner, Shane McMahon made a big promise at the end of SmackDown

Apollo Crews and Andrade's manager Zelina Vega traded insults, while Kofi Kingston began to speak out about the lack of opportunities he had faced prior to becoming WWE champion, before McMahon called for his microphone to be cut.

The meeting, however, did not end with Shane in control - instead he found himself laid out by another Stone Cold-style stunner from Owens, who had been disguised as a member of the technical crew, and afterwards beat a hasty retreat through the crowd.

2:28 After Ember Moon and Bayley defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville in tag team action, the SmackDown champion offered Moon a golden opportunity After Ember Moon and Bayley defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville in tag team action, the SmackDown champion offered Moon a golden opportunity

Moon secures shot at Bayley's title

Last week, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville challenged Ember Moon to a tag-team match on the proviso that she find herself a partner and she fulfilled that promise, recruiting SmackDown champion Bayley as her team-mate.

Fire & Desire appeared to be undeterred by the choice though, attacking Ember & Bayley before the bell and getting the jump on them in the early goings. However, The Hugger and The Shenom immediately clicked as a unit, with Bayley taking down Deville with the Bayley-to-Belly Suplex and Moon stopping Rose in her tracks with a dazzling Eclipse to put Rose away for the win.

After the match, Bayley was pressed on who she wanted to defend the SmackDown crown against next, and after mulling it over, the champion made it obvious that she thought Ember would be a great choice. An ecstatic Moon belted out an enthusiastic "hell yeah" to the delight of the fans.

2:55 Randy Orton, Samoa Joe and Elias picked up a huge victory over The New Day, with Orton hitting the RKO on Kofi Kingston to pick up the win Randy Orton, Samoa Joe and Elias picked up a huge victory over The New Day, with Orton hitting the RKO on Kofi Kingston to pick up the win

Orton makes statement against Kingston

Daniel Bryan's 'career-changing announcement' was not made public thanks to an interruption from The New Day, who then collided with Samoa Joe, Randy Orton and Elias in a major impromptu six-man tag match.

Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E put their experience as a unit into motion from the jump, firing on all cylinders until Randy Orton blindsided Woods behind the official's back, which allowed his team to take firm control.

During a wild free-for-all between all six competitors, Joe ensnared Woods in a Coquina Clutch at ringside, Elias dropped Big E with a knee tonly to be met with a swift Trouble in Paradise from Kofi, and The Apex Predator immediately struck the WWE champion with an RKO for the victory.

Will such a definitive statement from The Viper lead to a WWE championship challenge from him to Kingston for SummerSlam?