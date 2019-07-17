WWE SmackDown: Highlights from Tuesday night's show

1:24 We've picked out the best moves from this week's WWE SmackDown We've picked out the best moves from this week's WWE SmackDown

Championship challengers emerged in both the men's and women's division and Kevin Owens was dishing out Stunners galore on this week's SmackDown.

Ember Moon is next in line to face SmackDown women's champion Bayley while Randy Orton may, intriguingly, be the next contender for Kofi Kingston's WWE title.

There was also time for a rare defence of the SmackDown women's tag titles, a vow from a rarely-seen superstar to return being "more real" and a town hall in which the fines and the insults flew.

Click on the video above to see the best bits and don't forget to catch the repeat of SmackDown every Wednesday at 10pm on Sky Sports Arena.

Keep up to date with all of the latest WWE action with Sky Sports

If you're a WWE fan, we've got you covered on Sky Sports, the exclusive home of Raw and SmackDown in the UK and Ireland.

You can also stay connected with all of the latest developments in the world of sports entertainment with our push notification service, the weekly Lock Up podcast, plus the best of the video and feature content across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.