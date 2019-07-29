WWE Raw: Seth Rollins takes on Dolph Ziggler after show of disrespect for HBK

Seth Rollins battles Dolph Ziggler on Raw tonight in a match with its roots in a lack of respect for a legend

Dolph Ziggler's perceived lack of respect for Shawn Michaels has led him directly into a match against Seth Rollins tonight.

The spirit of Raw Reunion carried over onto SmackDown when the legendary Heartbreak Kid made an appearance on Miz TV, only to be blasted by a Dolph Ziggler superkick to the jaw.

Rollins - who got the benefit of DX backup against AJ Styles last week - seems to have now stepped up in defence of Michaels with a bout against The Showoff set on Raw.

Former Universal champion Rollins has the prospect of a match against a highly-motivated current title-holder Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, and is certainly not easing up on his schedule ahead of that contest.

And meanwhile, Ziggler is always someone who has been compared to Michaels in terms of their ring styles, and a match between the pair remains a dream proposition for many fans.

HBK is firmly back into retirement after his one-off appearance at Crown Jewel, but could he be tempted to make another ring return to face Ziggler in the coming months?

Becky Lynch takes on Alexa Bliss

Becky Lynch and Natalya's rivalry for the Raw women's title has somewhat escalated, as what was shaping up to be a respectful contest has turned into a series of below-the-belt insults stemming from the pair's time in Japan years before they ever set foot in WWE.

Their latest scrap came during the middle of a planned Moment of Bliss interview with The Man, and it seems as though Alexa Bliss has had quite enough with the regularity of which her show descends into chaos.

To pair will now go head to head in a singles match on tonight's Raw, but with Nikki Cross at Bliss' flank and Natalya lurking in the wings, things might not stay one-on-one for long.

Will The Fiend strike again?

Bray Wyatt accepted a challenge on behalf of The Fiend to face Finn Balor at SummerSlam on last week's SmackDown, 24 hours after he had assaulted Mick Foley at the Raw Reunion.

The Fiend dropped Foley with his own trademark Mandible Claw submission hold in a moment of brutality amid the nostalgia.

Now he will face another man with a split personality - Balor - in Toronto, but could he make his presence felt in the two weeks prior to that event?