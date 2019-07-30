WWE Raw: This week's highlights from Monday night's show

2:12 We've picked out the biggest and best wrestling moves from Monday Night Raw We've picked out the biggest and best wrestling moves from Monday Night Raw

There was a title change, a major star ended up in the hospital and Maria Kanellis made WWE championship history on an all-action episode of Raw.

Blood was spilled and championship gold changed hands as Paul Heyman's influence as Executive Director truly began to be felt on Monday night.

There was also an incredible leap off the top of the stage by a seemingly completely fearless Cedric Alexander which simply has to be seen to be believed!

Raw is repeated in full at 9pm on Sky Sports Arena every Tuesday, so to whet your appetite for that show, check out our bespoke highlights package here!

WWE Late Night Raw Live on

Keep up to date with all of the latest WWE action with Sky Sports

If you are a WWE fan, we have got you covered on Sky Sports, the exclusive home of Raw and SmackDown in the UK and Ireland.

You can also stay connected with all of the latest developments in the world of sports entertainment with our push notification service, the weekly Lock Up podcast, plus the best of the video and feature content across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.