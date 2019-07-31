WWE SmackDown: Kofi Kingston sinks AJ Styles in champion-against-champion clash

2:50 There was plenty of ringside action between The OC and The New Day during the SmackDown main event match between Kofi Kingston and AJ Styles There was plenty of ringside action between The OC and The New Day during the SmackDown main event match between Kofi Kingston and AJ Styles

Kofi Kingston came out on top in a SmackDown clash of the champions with a hard-fought win over AJ Styles.

Championship gold was everywhere to be seen in the SmackDown main event, with WWE champion Kingston supported by his New Day colleagues - and current blue brand tag title-holders The New Day - and US champion Styles backed up by The OC, Raw tag champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

In a not-entirely unpredictable course of events, the two factions traded blows at ringside, in a sign of what may be things to come for the groups once their various SummerSlam disputes have been settled.

But the bulk of the action came in the ring and the majority of it was fast and furious, with Styles bidding to prove he remains at the level of WWE champion and Kingston aiming to continue his hot streak with the belt.

It was Kofi who got the win, superbly countering the Phenomenal Forearm with an awe-inspiring Trouble in Paradise as the melee ensued around them.

The Fiend once again made his presence felt ahead of his SummerSlam match against Finn Balor

The Fiend costs Balor again

Following a whirlwind seven days that saw him superkick Shawn Michaels last week on SmackDown and battle with Seth Rollins on Raw on Monday night, Dolph Ziggler reset as he took on Finn Balor.

The two superstars put on a frantically-paced match, with Balor looking to get himself back on track and get retribution for HBK and Ziggler bidding to enhance his case for a dream match against Michaels.

Just as Balor got on top, the lights went out, and The Fiend briefly appeared in the ramp, providing enough of a distraction to give Ziggler the opening to drop him with a superkick for the win.

Prior to their upcoming title fight at SummerSlam, SmackDown Women's champion Bayley and Ember Moon were forced to coexist when they teamed against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Bayley makes a point to Moon

Both of the women who will compete for the SmackDown women's championship at SummerSlam tasted defeat on Tuesday night, with champion Bayley and challenger Ember Moon taking a tag-team loss.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross secured the win after Moon missed a corner charge and succumbed to a Twisted Bliss, halting her momentum going into the August pay-per-view.

There was another twist in the tale too, when Bayley helped Moon to her feet after the match only to nail her with a Bayley-to-belly suplex before raising her championship belt in triumph.