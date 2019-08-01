Big Cass: I was stupid in WWE and regret my actions to this day

Big Cass was allegedly fired by WWE for his actions in an angle with an extra dressed as Daniel Bryan

Big Cass says the moment which led to his WWE exit was "the worst decision" he has ever made.

As part of a tag team with Enzo Amore, Cass enjoyed great popularity in WWE from 2016-18 and capitalised on that with a high-profile feud with Daniel Bryan after recovering from a serious knee injury.

During that program, Cass was used in an attack angle with an extra dressed as Daniel Bryan and it has been reported that it was his performance in the segment that led to the former NXT star being fired by the company.

In an interview with Pro Wrestling Sheet, Cass - real name William Morrissey - admits he still regrets that moment, which came at a time when he was battling mental illness issues.

"It was a mistake. It was a dumb decision on my part. So stupid. It was probably the worst decision I ever made," said Cass.

Big Cass enjoyed a great deal of popularity alongside Enzo Amore during their main roster run in WWE

"And it's so crazy what I was going through at the time, because if you would've told anybody two years prior - even a year prior - that I was gonna do that, they would've said 'you're crazy. He's a model employee.' I regret it to this day. So stupid."

And he added: "I'm happy I had that experience, but I'm also disappointed in myself. I'm disappointed that I let the company down. Vince (McMahon) down. Hunter (Triple H) down. I let Bryan down because Bryan was really excited to work with me. And I let him down.

"These are things I have to deal with now. Learning experiences. But, looking back on it, yeah, I'm very disappointed in myself. I'm more disappointed that I let people down that wanted that to work out."