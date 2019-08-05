Becky Lynch to feature on WWE2K20 cover alongside Roman Reigns

Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns will grace the cover of this year's WWE video game

Becky Lynch has been named as the co-cover star of the WWE video game 2K20 alongside Roman Reigns.

The honour is a significant one as WWE usually selects their most popular star to grace the cover of the annual update of their game, and is doubly so as this is the first time a female wrestler has done so.

"My career has been about breaking barriers and doing what nobody else has done before. Being the first female Superstar on the cover of a WWE 2K video game is no exception," said Lynch.

Part of the new game's story mode revolves around WWE's Four Horsewomen of Sasha Banks, Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Bayley

"As a gamer myself, being on the cover of WWE 2K20 alongside 'The Man' Becky Lynch and joining the likes of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena is a huge career and personal milestone for me," said Reigns.

WWE 2K20 include several franchise firsts alongside "streamlined gameplay and a variety of popular modes". The story-driven, objective-based 2K Showcase: The Women's Evolution will follow the careers of the Four Horsewomen - Raw women's champion Becky Lynch, SmackDown women's champion Bayley, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks.

According to the game makers, "controls will be streamlined to allow new players to jump into the game more easily, while experienced players will still enjoy a challenge.

"In addition, WWE 2K20 players will be able to compete as both male and female superstars in MyCAREER and Mixed Tag matches, while last year's popular WWE Towers returns with exciting new challenges, including a story-driven Tower centered around the career of Roman Reigns."

The game is available to purchase on Tuesday, October 22.