Kofi Kingston: Defeating Orton would be career-defining

Kofi Kingston says defeating Randy Orton in their WWE title match this Sunday at SummerSlam would be a career-defining moment for him.

In their eagerly anticipated title match at SummerSlam, Kingston believes that a victory over Orton on Sunday would be vindication for him after Orton's attempts to derail his ascendancy in 2009.

"For me to go out there and beat him when I am at the top is definitely a career-defining moment for sure. Me as a performer, as a person, as somebody who has been trying to achieve this dream for a long time," he said.

"It's important for me to let him know that he was wrong - whether I was ready or not ready in 2009. It's not up to him and it's not up to him where my career goes.

"Randy Orton didn't want me to have any of this on a legitimate level. He kind of used his influence to make sure that I stayed in a certain level and for a while it kind of worked but I just kept on grinding and here I am."

Kingston is fully aware of the threat that Orton brings to the table and he was more than happy to give Orton his dues.

"Randy Orton is a 13-time World champion and that doesn't even include his tag-team championship title reigns.

"He has been doing this for a very long time, he is one of the best of all-time. Everyone knows how dangerous he is in the ring, how good he is, how naturally good he has always been."

Kingston has seen off top contenders in Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe in recent months but this massive encounter with Orton has been one that he has been waiting for ever since he won the title at WrestleMania in April.

"This is one of the matches, actually, the match that I've been thinking about having ever since I won the WWE championship because I have been able to do a lot of great things, I have been able to go to Ghana. Bring the title back to the motherland.

"For me to able to confront the person who didn't want me to be where I am at, is very important for me to tell them and show them that they were very wrong, so I am really excited about this match with Randy for sure."