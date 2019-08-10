WWE SummerSlam: Charlotte Flair best of her generation, says Trish Stratus

3:54 Trish Stratus says her SummerSlam opponent Charlotte Flair is among the best competitors in the world in any sport Trish Stratus says her SummerSlam opponent Charlotte Flair is among the best competitors in the world in any sport

Trish Stratus has hailed Charlotte Flair as the best of her generation as she prepares to take her on in a dream match at SummerSlam on Sunday night.

Stratus, a seven-time women's champion, regards Charlotte as the absolute best of her generation and says she cannot wait to face her in her hometown of Toronto.

"To me, she is the top of the top. She is one of the top female athletes of our company, if not the top," she said.

"I've seen her hone and perfect her craft... she is an amazing athlete. It's a treat for me to be stepping into the ring with her, to be honest.

"It's making me go deep, to tap into my 'inner Trish Stratus' if you will, and find that spark - whatever it is that I need, the competitive fire to bring it out, because getting in the ring with her will be something special."

For Stratus, having this encounter against Flair as her final match could not be more fitting.

"To face Charlotte Flair, the top of her generation, in Toronto for SummerSlam - our second biggest pay-per-view of the year - it feels really perfect.

"It feels like a nice storybook ending to just take my final bow to say thank you and goodnight."

Stratus will have her first singles match in eight years when she takes on Flair at SummerSlam

Stratus, now 42, was part of a golden generation for women in WWE in the early 2000s and alongside those other legends, she is delighted to have played a part in the way women's wrestling is perceived today.

"Me, Victoria, Lita, Jazz and Molly Holly - I feel like we were trying to create this platform so that we could do these great things and change the perception of women in the business," added Stratus.

"When I see where we've gotten to and where the girls are now, it does feel gratifying knowing that our blood, sweat and tears did make a difference, impacted people and had influence as well."

