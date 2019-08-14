WWE Smackdown: Randy Orton sends vicious message to Kofi Kingston

2:59 Randy Orton hammers Kofi Kingston with two RKO's during a huge six-man tag team match Randy Orton hammers Kofi Kingston with two RKO's during a huge six-man tag team match

The New Day engaged in a drag-out battle with Randy Orton and The Revival in a major Six-Man Tag Team main event on SmackDown, but the makeshift trio’s victory over the WWE Champion and SmackDown Tag Team Champions was only half the story.

The scheduled match was Xavier Woods and Big E vs The Revival, but Randy Orton hit the scene with a plan - throw out a bunch of slander about how Kofi Kingston was scared of The Apex Predator after the way their SummerSlam match ended and then suggest they join the main event by way of making it a Six-Man Tag Team Match. Of course, the WWE Champion was down.

Highlights from a thrilling main event included Orton back-suplexing Woods into the announcer's table, Big E belly-to-belly suplexing the opposition at a rapid rate and Kingston wiping out Orton with a dazzling dive. In the clutch, The Revival bested a battered Woods by dropping him with a picture-perfect Shatter Machine for the win.

2:59 SmackDown Tag Team Champions Xavier Woods & Big E take on Daniel Bryan & Rowan in a hard-hitting main event

Dash and Dawson continued their assault on Woods and Big E after the bell, but Kingston fought them off with a dropkick and Trouble in Paradise, respectively, but Orton was ready to strike.

Kofi left himself open to a preying Viper, who took down Kofi, Woods and Big E with RKO and then a second to Kofi, seemingly for good (and sadistic) measure.

Shane McMahon fines Kevin Owens

4:58 For putting his hands on special enforcer Elias at SummerSlam, Kevin Owens is fined by Shane McMahon

Kevin Owens kept his job on Sunday when he defeated Shane McMahon at SummerSlam, but he didn't get much time to enjoy his victory.

Owens wanted to look ahead to his participation in the King of the Ring Tournament, but Shane-O-Mac quickly rained on KO's parade to kick off SmackDown LIVE, fining Owens $100,000 for striking a WWE official during their match two nights ago (for point of reference, that official was Elias).

This fine, of course, did not sit well with KO, who pointed out that 100 grand is a large sum of money that he cannot stand to lose, unlike Shane. Owens demanded that Shane reconsider. Shane declined.

Charlotte Flair defeated Ember Moon

2:16 The War Goddess fails to bounce back after her loss to SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley at SummerSlam by tapping out to The Queen

Fresh off a SummerSlam that saw both Superstars turn heads, Charlotte Flair collided with Ember Moon in a rematch from several weeks ago.

After picking up a win over Flair in their last encounter, The Shenom brought the fight to the nine-time Women's Champion with full force, battling through The Queen's assault on her leg and almost catching Flair for three after a barrage of kicks.

However, the most pivotal kick proved to be Charlotte's big boot, which connected pinpoint on Ember's jaw. The brutal strike left The Shenom in position for the Figure-Eight, which The Queen immediately applied to earn the submission victory.

Roman Reigns defeated Buddy Murphy

2:32 After last week's interrogation, Buddy Murphy looks to make the most out of this huge opportunity against The Big Dog

Buddy Murphy, who, after some forceable prompting from Roman Reigns last week, revealed that Rowan was the culprit in the recent attacks against The Big Dog, made his SmackDown in-ring debut against Reigns.

Prior to the match, Rowan and The New Daniel Bryan arrived to vehemently deny that Rowan - and Bryan by association - had anything to do with the attacks on Reigns and would prove their innocence tonight.

Still fuming after Roman's treatment of him last week, Murphy staggered The Big Dog several times, even hitting a brainbuster that looked like it would seal the victory.

The Big Dog persevered with a clutch kickout, however, and soon drilled The Best Kept Secret with a Superman Punch off the steel steps and a thunderous Spear that sent Murphy end-over-end for an emphatic victory.

Samoa Joe defeated Kevin Owens with Elias as the Special Guest Outside Enforcer

1:24 Shane McMahon continues punishing Kevin Owens as special guest outside enforcer Elias, interferes with Owens' match with Samoa Joe

In their earlier interaction, Shane McMahon informed Kevin Owens that he would be in competition tonight; he just failed to mention that KO would be taking on Samoa Joe and that Elias would serve as Special Guest Outside Enforcer.

Owens had to keep his eyes locked on The Samoan Submission Machine right in front of him and The Living Truth lurking at ringside, which he did for a while, and he seemed to be closing in on victory when he nearly drove Joe through the canvas with the Pop-up Powerbomb.

However, Elias took liberties within his role of Enforcer, dragging the in-ring official out of the ring before he could count to three and then making a wickedly quick three-count as Joe rolled up Owens for a highly controversial victory.