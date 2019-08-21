WWE SmackDown: This week's highlights

2:35 We've picked out the best moves from this week's WWE SmackDown We've picked out the best moves from this week's WWE SmackDown

Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan revealing to Roman Reigns who Reigns' attacker is, was the main talking point from this week's episode of SmackDown.

In an attempt to clear Rowan's name and promising Reigns last week that he would reveal to him who his attacker is, Bryan revealed to Reigns a man with identical features to Rowan.

This episode also featured two first-round King of the Ring matches. Kevin Owens took on Elias and in the other bout, Andrade faced-off against Apollo Crews.

Daniel Bryan was also in one-on-one action against Buddy Murphy in what was an enthralling encounter.

Kofi Kingston got some payback on Randy Orton and The Revival after weeks of attacks from Orton and the former Raw tag-team champions on himself and The Day.

Charlotte Flair was a guest on Alexa Bliss' "A Moment of Bliss" talk show where she would renew an old rivalry with SmackDown women's champion, Bayley.

