Jefferson Lake

WWE Editor @jeffersonlake

WWE champions Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch get engaged

Last Updated: 26/08/19 11:25am

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are engaged to be married
Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are engaged to be married

WWE champions Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have revealed they are engaged to be married.

Rollins, the current Universal champion, proposed to Irish star Lynch, the current Raw women's champion and her acceptance was confirmed with a post on Twitter.

"I'm the luckiest man alive," Rollins wrote as a caption to a picture of Lynch wearing an engagement ring.

The 33-year-old Rollins - whose real name is Colby Lopez - is understood to have been dating Lynch, who is a year younger and whose real name is Rebecca Quin, for around eight months.

They are one of several couples in WWE with the most high profile being Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, daughter of WWE majority shareholder and chairman Vince McMahon.

Recent additions to the list of married WWE couples include Nikki Cross and Killian Dain, Sarah Logan and Erik (from the Viking Raiders tag team) and Zelina Vega and Aleister Black.

Neither Lynch or Rollins has yet made any further comments about when they will marry.

