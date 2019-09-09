WWE: Four Horsewomen to collide on Raw at Madison Square Garden

1:25 Bayley provided an illustration of her new viciousness by attacking Becky Lynch with a chair on last week's Raw Bayley provided an illustration of her new viciousness by attacking Becky Lynch with a chair on last week's Raw

An epic tag match between WWE's Four Horsewomen tops the bill for tonight's Raw live from Madison Square Garden.

Several eye-catching contests are scheduled for the latest edition of Raw, which comes from the iconic New York City venue, which for many decades was considered the 'home arena' of WWE.

One such bout is the intriguing collision between Sasha Banks and Bayley, whose loyalty to one another remains stronger than ever, and Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, whose alliance is likely to be a substantially more uneasy one.

Live WWE Late Night Raw Live on

Flair and Lynch have been at war for more than a year and faced each other in the main event of WrestleMania - with Ronda Rousey also in the match - in April.

They will be forced to pair up against Bayley and Banks, who have had plenty of issues in the past but seem to be on the same page at present, with the former showcasing her loyalty to the latter in the form of several steel chair-based attacks.

The newly aggressive Bayley defends the SmackDown title against Flair at Clash of Champions on Sunday night, while Lynch puts the Raw strap on the line against Banks, as the civil war between WWE's biggest female faction approaches boiling point.

2:52 Baron Corbin booked his place in the King of the Ring semi-finals after beating Cedric Alexander last week, but a new twist emerged in terms of his opponent Baron Corbin booked his place in the King of the Ring semi-finals after beating Cedric Alexander last week, but a new twist emerged in terms of his opponent

Triple threat for final King of the Ring spot

Baron Corbin appears to be the pick of many people to win this year's King of the Ring tournament, but the king-in-waiting encountered something of a bump in the road on his coronation route last week.

After Ricochet and Samoa Joe's quarter-final bout ended in a rarely seen double pinfall, WWE officials determined that both men would advance to the semi-final round on Raw's side of the bracket.

As a result, Corbin - who defeated an injured Cedric Alexander in his own quarter-final - will meet both men in a triple threat tonight, with the winner then going on to face the man who comes through SmackDown's final between Chad Gable and Elias tomorrow.

2:07 Rey Mysterio last week spoke of how WWE has created a constant bond between him and his son Dominick Rey Mysterio last week spoke of how WWE has created a constant bond between him and his son Dominick

Mysterio returns for one-on-one lucha clash

Three weeks after his son Dominick pulled him from the brink of retirement, Rey Mysterio will compete on Monday Night Raw, taking on fellow luchador Gran Metalik of Lucha House Party in one-on-one combat.

Metalik has only previously had one singles match on the Monday night show but is widely regarded as one of the most exciting in-ring performers in the company today, and the match has great potential.

With Dominick no doubt watching closely, how will The Ultimate Underdog fare against the high-flying Metalik as the masked warriors square off in legendary Madison Square Garden?