WWE SmackDown: The Undertaker returns - will Bray Wyatt's Fiend strike?

Could The Undertaker be the next man in Bray Wyatt's sights?

The Undertaker will appear on tonight's SmackDown, 24 hours after a cryptic Bray Wyatt message potentially referenced him.

As part of his episode of Firefly Fun House, Wyatt revealed his clock - which had previously been stuck on 3.16 had now changed to 11.19 - and there is an explanation for both of those times.

The first is almost certainly a reference to Steve Austin, who was on Raw this week and about whom Wyatt wrote a tweet, an action which many fans speculated would lead to an angle between the two.

Live WWE Late Night Smackdown Live on

But no incident occurred and instead the time on Wyatt's clock changed to 11.19. Using the American system of date formatting, 11/19 is November 19, the date the Undertaker made his WWF debut at Survivor Series in 1990.

Wyatt's Fiend has made a habit of taking out legends previously with his Mandible Claw finisher, with Mick Foley, Kurt Angle and Jerry Lawler all falling victim to Wyatt's latest macabre creation.

Could he now be on a collision course with the darkest character in WWE history of all time, the Undertaker himself?

4:52 Randy Orton - and his Revival accomplices - have handed regular beatings to Kofi Kingston Randy Orton - and his Revival accomplices - have handed regular beatings to Kofi Kingston

Kingston's journey takes him back to MSG

When SmackDown is broadcast from Madison Square Garden on Sky Sports Arena tonight, it will also mark Kofi Kingston's return to the location that put him on the map.

In a truly full-circle moment, Kingston's incredible journey will bring him back to MSG, where he memorably smashed Randy Orton through a table in 2009, as he now once again engages in an ongoing battle with The Viper.

What will his return to WWE's spiritual home bring? And how will the WWE champion respond to The Apex Predator's recent attacks on The New Day just five nights before he and Orton collide for the WWE crown at Clash of Champions?

2:00 Chad Gable last week vowed to prove he deserves to be taken seriously after he reached the King of the Ring semi-finals Chad Gable last week vowed to prove he deserves to be taken seriously after he reached the King of the Ring semi-finals

King of the Ring final line-up to be completed

Shelton Benjamin and Andrade both found out the hard way what happens when an opponent underestimates Chad Gable. In last week's King of the Ring quarter-finals, Gable used an impressive roll-up to top Andrade and Elias overcame Ali's attacks on his guitar arm to move on.

Elias now awaits the underdog Gable in the semi-finals, but Gable has stood tall against every challenge in the King of the Ring tournament thus far.

Can he do it once more against Elias, and land a place in Sunday night's winner-takes-all battle for the 2019 crown?