WWE SmackDown: This week's highlights from Tuesday night's show

The Beast was back in town on SmackDown this week as Brock Lesnar signalled his WWE championship intentions with a challenge - and F5 - for Kofi Kingston.

SmackDown will be broadcast live on Friday nights on Sky Sports Arena as of October 4 and plans are already shaping up for an action-packed debut episode from the blue brand in that new slot.

There was plenty of other shenanigans this week, with Kevin Owens bringing a $25m lawsuit against Shane McMahon, Baron Corbin's King of the Ring coronation going nowhere near to plan and yet more awesomeness from the unique tag team that is Heavy Machinery.

Check out the best moments from this week's SmackDown with our highlights video at the top of the page

