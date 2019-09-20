WWE talking points: The weekly winners and losers in the world of sports entertainment

Fresh off a thrilling night of action at Clash of Champions, Raw and SmackDown did not disappoint this week.

We saw returning superstars, new rivalries ensue and some tasty matches booked for Hell in a Cell, live on Sky Sports Box Office on Sunday, October 6.

Here's our weekly look at the winners and losers from the past few days.

Good Week

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

Attacking Universal Champion Seth Rollins at the end of Clash of Champions could not have yielded better results for The Fiend.

The next night on Raw, Rollins addressed those actions and effectively acknowledged him as the next challenger for his Universal title.

Bray Wyatt's unsettling alter-ego is quite possibly the most terrifying figure the WWE has ever seen and the way he cornered Rollins after his latest assault on Kane sent shivers down my spine.

A showdown with Rollins already whets the appetite and with the way things are poised at present, I genuinely think we'll have a new champ come Hell in a Cell.

Lacey Evans taunted Natalya by using her Sharpshooter finisher to beat Dana Brooke this week

Lacey Evans

The Sassy Southern Belle has been a little quiet since ending her rivalry with Becky Lynch, but now a feud with Natalya is brewing.

After connecting with her usually match-ending Women's Right on this week's Raw, Lacey instead forced Dana Brooke to tap-out to her own version of The Queen of Harts' signature sharpshooter and we now await Nattie's response.

The fact the WWE are building up a third singles story in the women's division, and one that doesn't involve a title, shows how much they value Evans.

The Revival

Despite their loss to The New Day on this week's SmackDown, it's been a great few days for Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder after they took the blue brand's tag-team titles from Big E and Xavier Woods at Clash of Champions.

It isn't just the fact they now have the belts, but more the emphatic manner in which they won them.

Such was the one-sided nature of the contest, Dash and Scott even had time to lock Woods' injured knee in an excruciating submission hold and force him to tap out.

This should fire a strong warning shot to their tag-team rivals. The Revival are back in a big way.

Bad Week

Kofi Kingston

I actually had the WWE Champion noted for a good week after his victory over Randy Orton at Clash of Champions. That all changed on SmackDown though…

Kofi had little time to celebrate a six-man tag-team victory with his New Day brothers before Brock Lesnar's music erupted.

Staying true to his 'fighting champion' mantra, Kofi accepted The Beast's challenge to a title match on SmackDown on October 4, before receiving one of the most ferocious F5s I've seen.

The champion has always relied on the Power of Positivity to get him through tough times, but he's going to need that and a whole bunch more when he meets Lesnar.

Big E & Xavier Woods

Losing the SmackDown tag-team titles to The Revival at Clash of Champions was a tough pill to swallow, but the way in which they fell is cause for far greater concern.

E and Woods were simply no match for the brilliance of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, a result which may push them way down the pecking order on the tag-team scene.

Kofi's feud coupled with The Revival's newly-formed faction with Orton would suggest their rivalry with The New Day is now finished.

If that really is the case, it does raise the question of how much longer The New Day has left to run.

Mike Kanellis had probably the worst night any man has ever had on this week's Raw

Mike Kanellis

The guy really is being hung out to dry by the WWE and you can't help but have some sympathy for him.

I thought his doomed WWE career had taken a U-turn when he joined the 205 Live roster, but a promising start soon faded and this most recent storyline has turned into something of a soap opera.

The latest episode saw pregnant wife Maria claim both Ricochet and Rusev were the father to her unborn child. Both promptly defeated Kanellis in singles contests with relative ease.

Although he's not quite sunk to Curt Hawkins levels of waste, it doesn't surprise me if rumours of Mike and Maria requesting a release from WWE turned out to be true.

