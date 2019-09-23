WWE Raw: Fatal five-way for title shot

Five Raw superstars will tonight compete for the right to face Seth Rollins for his Universal title on next week's show

Five top WWE competitors - including three current champions - will square off for a Universal title shot on tonight's Raw.

United States champion AJ Styles, Intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Robert Roode - who alongside Dolph Ziggler is a Raw tag-team champion - go into the match already holding silverware.

And they will be up against Ricochet and Rey Mysterio for the right to face Seth Rollins for his Universal championship on next week's episode of Raw.

That will be the final offering from the red brand before Rollins' scheduled title defence against Bray Wyatt's Fiend at Hell In A Cell live on Sky Sports Box Office on Sunday October 6.

It seems unlikely, but the Fiend could find himself lining up against a new opponent in the battle for the belt in Sacramento.

3:12 Bray Wyatt has used his Firefly Fun House to issue several coded messages in the past Bray Wyatt has used his Firefly Fun House to issue several coded messages in the past

New Firefly Fun House episode scheduled

Bray Wyatt will invite Sky Sports viewers into his Firefly Fun House for a new episode on tonight's Raw, with the latest chilling message for Seth Rollins likely to be communicated.

The battle between the Fiend and the Kingslayer at Hell In A Cell - inside a Cell too, of course - appears to be a pretty straightforward battle between good and evil.

But there could yet be several twists along the road to that brutal bout and there is usually a clue or two to be spotted in the Funhouse...

Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss have been at war with Bayley and Sasha Banks for several weeks

Banks to make Cross statement?

Sasha Banks and Bayley decimated the WWE women's tag team champions last week with Bayley doing a number on Alexa Bliss' knee courtesy of the steel steps, but not before Cross almost defeated The Boss in the tag-team bout.

Now, feeling like she has something to prove and a friend to avenge, Cross will aim to pick up where she left off when she challenges Banks on tonight's Raw.

With each of their respective partners in their corner, can Cross pick up the biggest singles win of her career or will The Boss make another bold statement as she prepares for her Raw women's title match against Becky Lynch inside Hell in a Cell?