Triple H: The Rock will 'get WWE bug back' on SmackDown return tonight

3:24 The Rock - widely regarded as one of the most charismatic superstars in WWE history - makes a one-off appearance on tonight's SmackDown, but could it convince him to return more often? The Rock - widely regarded as one of the most charismatic superstars in WWE history - makes a one-off appearance on tonight's SmackDown, but could it convince him to return more often?

Triple H believes there is "no way" The Rock will avoid feeling the "unique WWE bug" when he returns to SmackDown tonight.

Dwayne Johnson makes a rare return to professional wrestling for an appearance on the debut Friday night episode of SmackDown, live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am tonight.

Johnson has made a huge name for himself since leaving wrestling, carving out a highly successful Hollywood acting career.

But Triple H says The Rock is a "live event performer" and the adrenaline he experiences tonight will remind him of how great it feels to be involved with WWE.

Live WWE Late Night Smackdown Live on

"There's no experience like WWE and he's said that himself a million times," Triple H told Sky Sports. "When you stand in the ring in front of our fans and you have that connection with them, that energy, the electricity, it gives you the goosebumps.

"It's moments like that that you can't replicate in other things. You can't get that in a movie, you can't get that with business deals, it's a unique thing you can only get through wrestling.

"He knows that and every now and then he has a desire, when he can fit it into his schedule, to have that moment to feel that one more time.

2:00 The Rock's influence on popular culture remains today - on a recent SmackDown, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle delivered his own unique impression of the legend The Rock's influence on popular culture remains today - on a recent SmackDown, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle delivered his own unique impression of the legend

"There's a check and balance for him that we have to bear in mind but there's no way around it, he's going to catch that bug again.

"At his core, WWE is what he is. He's that live event performer. I've laid beneath him in the ring as he's pulled that elbow pad off and prepared to drop the People's Elbow on me for the billionth time and I've seen his whole body get goosebumps all over it.

"That is who he is. He's going to step in the ring and feel that. It will give him the bug again, it just depends on how full his calendar is in terms of whether he steps through those ropes again."

Listen to Sky Sports' exclusive interview with Triple H in full below: