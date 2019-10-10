WWE Lock Up - Hell In A Cell reviewed, the IIconics and Drew Gulak interviewed

Listen or subscribe on:

It's back to a table for two on the Lock Up this week but there is no romance in the air at the Sky studios as a brutal assessment of a hugely controversial Hell In A Cell is delivered.

The pay-per-view has been roundly criticised for a highly-controversial ending to the main event match between Universal champion Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt's Fiend creation, and WWE Editor Jefferson Lake plus tech guy king Faz are on hand to dissect the hows and the whys of the non-finish to end all non-finishes.

Did it damage the Fiend character? Has Seth Rollins inadvertently become the new Roman Reigns? And is it time to retire the Hell In A Cell concept?

The team also take a look at the similarly strange decisions in the two women's matches at the event, plus Drew Gulak and the IIconics, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, get the unique Lock Up interview treatment!