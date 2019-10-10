Goldberg not interested in match with NXT superstar Matt Riddle

1:57 Goldberg is not interested in the idea of a match against NXT superstar Matt Riddle Goldberg is not interested in the idea of a match against NXT superstar Matt Riddle

Goldberg says he is not interested in a match with Matt Riddle as the war of words between the pair intensified.

Riddle incurred the wrath of former Universal champion Goldberg - and the wider wrestling public - when he posted a video to Twitter criticising the veteran's performance in his match against The Undertaker at Super Show-Down in June.

Goldberg revealed he suffered a concussion during the match and apologised for "letting down" his fans, while WWE great Mark Henry was strongly critical of those who had ridiculed the former WCW star, saying they should be "ashamed of themselves".

The 52-year-old has largely kept his counsel about the spat and when asked by Sky Sports if he would ever consider a match against Riddle - who competed for the NXT title against Adam Cole a week ago - his response was emphatic.

"I don't care about NXT," he said. "Until they move over here then I don't need to talk about them, thank you.

"Who is that? I don't even know who that is. So if you want to get a good answer from me then you might want to ask about someone who is viable, because I don't know who that is."

1:04 Matt Riddle has made a big impression since signing for WWE, and even took out Raymond, the Tampa Bay Rays mascot, during a baseball match earlier this year Matt Riddle has made a big impression since signing for WWE, and even took out Raymond, the Tampa Bay Rays mascot, during a baseball match earlier this year

In response, Riddle - when asked if he would be interested in facing Goldberg - said: "Not really. I was just talking trash because the match wasn't as good as it should have been or they were doing too much.

"If it happened, I'd be more than happy to take it and hopefully I'd get the W but I'm not really looking for a match with Goldberg. Maybe Brock (Lesnar) or someone like that."