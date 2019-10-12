Becky Lynch #1 pick in WWE draft as SmackDown kicks off selection process

2:55 “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt dragged Seth Rollins into the ring in his match against Roman Reigns, a move which had draft consequences “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt dragged Seth Rollins into the ring in his match against Roman Reigns, a move which had draft consequences

Becky Lynch was drafted to Raw as the first pick in this year's WWE draft, which took place on Friday night's SmackDown.

The Raw women's champion will remain on Monday night duty after being the red brand's first pick, while Roman Reigns stays on SmackDown after he was the first selection by that show.

Raw earned the right to make the first pick after Seth Rollins beat Reigns in the opening match of the night by disqualification.

A good match between the former Shield pair came to an end when The Fiend burst through the ring and briefly dragged Rollins under it before disappearing into the darkness.

That signalled the start of the draft and SmackDown wasted no time in making their first selection, taking Reigns.

Picks were made in batches of five, with Raw - as the longer show - taking three for every two made by SmackDown.

While the blue brand missed out on Lynch, they did however pick up a huge name in Bray Wyatt's Fiend, and also added Braun Strowman, whose match against Tyson Fury at Crown Jewel had been confirmed earlier.

Twenty-seven superstars were drafted on Friday night, with the remainder set to be announced on Raw next week.

Raw: Becky Lynch, The OC (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows), Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Bobby Lashley, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Kevin Owens, Natalya, The Viking Raiders, Street Profits.

SmackDown: Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, Sasha Banks, Braun Strowman, Lacey Evans, The Revival, Lucha House Party, Heavy Machinery.