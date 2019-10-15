Seth Rollins torches Firefly Fun House as war with Bray Wyatt intensifies

3:05 Seth Rollins took his frustrations with The Fiend out on Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House on this week's Raw Seth Rollins took his frustrations with The Fiend out on Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House on this week's Raw

Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt moved to different shows in the draft but their war with each other looks set to continue.

Things took a new twist on this week's Raw with Rollins taking matters into his own hands and entering the Firefly Fun House, where he attacked Wyatt.

For months, Wyatt has made it clear that he is not The Fiend and that he is not responsible for his actions, and even when he asked Rollins "why are you doing this?" it did not stop the Universal champion.

Instead Rollins trashed the Fun House, smashing framed photographs from the wall and setting fire to a table before turning it over, causing the entire structure to catch light.

The Fiend had attacked Rollins on SmackDown on Friday night but with Wyatt and his creation making their home on the blue brand as part of the draft that appeared like it could have been the final act in the story.

That is now definitely not the case, with another match - this time under 'falls count anywhere' rules - scheduled for the pair at Crown Jewel, live on Sky Sports Box Office on October 31.

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch may be seeing a lot more of each other in the ring after both were assigned to Raw in the draft

Lynch beats Flair for first draft pick

Raw made it two wins out of two in the battle for the first draft picks, with Becky Lynch defeating Charlotte Flair, who had replaced the injured Sasha Banks.

The red brand made Seth Rollins their first pick but then also selected Flair, meaning her war with Raw women's champion Lynch may not just be limited to last night.

SmackDown, in response, took Brock Lesnar and went on to add The New Day and their own women's champion Bayley, while Raw grabbed women's tag-team champions the Kabuki Warriors and Rusev with their second-round selections.

Raw: Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Andrade, Kabuki Warriors, Rusev, Aleister Black, Cedric Alexander, Humberto Carillo, Erick Rowan, Buddy Murphy, Jinder Mahal, R-Truth, Samoa Joe, Akira Tozawa, Shelton Benjamin, Rey Mysterio, Titus O'Neil, Liv Morgan

SmackDown: Brock Lesnar, The New Day, Daniel Bryan, Bayley, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ali, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Carmella, The Miz, Baron Corbin, Chad Gable, Elias

The Viking Raiders continued their red-hot streak by dethroning Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler for the Raw tag titles

Viking Raiders capture Raw tag titles

Few tag-teams have enjoyed such dominance as that of the Viking Raiders, and last night that run took them all the way to the Raw tag titles.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode put up a game defence against the team whose unique combination of power and athleticism sets them apart from the crowd.

But it was always an uphill struggle for the champions and they ultimately succumbed to a Viking Experience to give Erik and Ivar the latest title to add to the vast collection they have accrued through their careers.