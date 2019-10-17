Bayley: Rumours of tantrum over lost titles at WrestleMania are 'ridiculous'

Bayley spoke exclusively to the Sky Sports Lock Up podcast

Bayley has described rumours that she and Sasha Banks laid on the floor in protest at losing the WWE women's tag titles as "ridiculous".

It had been alleged that Bayley and Banks threw a joint temper tantrum following their loss to the IIconics at WrestleMania 35 in April.

According to the story, the pair laid on the floor of the locker room and cried after dropping their championships to the Australian duo at the showpiece New Jersey event.

Live WWE Late Night Smackdown Live on

But in an exclusive interview with the Sky Sports Lock Up podcast, Bayley - who recaptured the SmackDown women's title last Friday - laughed off the story.

"We read all the stupid rumours and it's ridiculous," she said. "There's no proof of it and it's people just spreading these rumours because they want to talk, they want something to start up.

"We literally watched the main event in person by the hard cam and enjoyed the women stealing the show.

"We're professionals and we love this more than anyone can imagine, more than anyone else in that locker room."

Listen to the full exclusive interview with Bayley on this week's Lock Up podcast by clicking on the player above.