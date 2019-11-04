WWE: Raw to respond to NXT invasion?

4:54 Brock Lesnar will be on Raw tonight after he quit SmackDown to get his revenge on Rey Mysterio Brock Lesnar will be on Raw tonight after he quit SmackDown to get his revenge on Rey Mysterio

The latest developments in the three-way WWE inter-brand war will unfold on tonight's episode of Raw.

Triple H led a group of superstars from the yellow brand on a full-scale invasion of SmackDown on Friday night as the first shot was fired in the build-up to this year's Survivor Series.

Live WWE Late Night Raw Live on

The November 24 pay-per-view - which is live on Sky Sports Box Office from the Allstate Arena in Chicago - will feature NXT superstars on a mainstream WWE event for the first time in company history.

The build-up to that history-making moment began on Friday when SmackDown, depleted of several top stars due to travel delays after Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, fell victim to a series of NXT attacks.

2:47 Shayna Baszler attacked SmackDown women's champion Bayley and Sasha Banks on Friday night Shayna Baszler attacked SmackDown women's champion Bayley and Sasha Banks on Friday night

Shayna Baszler attacked SmackDown women's champion Bayley, Keith Lee and Matt Riddle beat down Sami Zayn and Adam Cole made a successful defence of his NXT championship in an impromptu match against Daniel Bryan.

Such infractions are likely to be accepted by the Raw brand, who will now be on guard against a similar attack from the Full Sail squad.

4:15 Adam Cole beat Daniel Bryan in an NXT title match on last week's SmackDown Adam Cole beat Daniel Bryan in an NXT title match on last week's SmackDown

There is also the added complication that Brock Lesnar has now migrated to Raw with the WWE championship, a move he put into action following his successful title defence against Cain Velasquez at Crown Jewel.

Lesnar was one of the few WWE superstars to make it out of Saudi Arabia in time for SmackDown, and his advocate Paul Heyman confirmed on the show that he is officially trading the blue brand for red.