Did Tyson Fury bid farewell to the WWE fans in Manchester?

Last Updated: 09/11/19 10:23am
3:50
Tyson Fury shook hands with Braun Strowman at Friday night's SmackDown to bring their rivalry to a close
Tyson Fury appeared at SmackDown in Manchester in what felt like his WWE farewell moment.

In his native north-west, Fury spoke to the crowd about how he had fulfilled a lifelong ambition by competing in WWE and thanked the fans for their support.

Fury defeated Braun Strowman by count-out on his WWE debut at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia 10 days ago.

At SmackDown, he spoke about how his focus is now his February 22 fight against Deontay Wilder in what appeared to be a farewell to professional wrestling.

There was still time, however, for a few more moments of action, although they were not at the expense of Strowman, whose hand Fury shook to bring to an end their month of enmity.

Instead, it was the B Team - Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas - who, somewhat unwisely, emerged from the locker room to challenge the giant foes-turned-friends.

Click on the video above to watch Fury's 'farewell' in full and to see the fate of the B Team!

