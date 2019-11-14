Revival: WWE left money on the table by ending Randy Orton faction early

5:30 The Revival feel WWE left 'money on the table' by not continuing their angle with Randy Orton The Revival feel WWE left 'money on the table' by not continuing their angle with Randy Orton

The Revival believe WWE missed out on lost revenue and the potential for greatness by ending their association with Randy Orton.

Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson - who lost the SmackDown tag-team titles to the New Day in Manchester on Friday night - were paired with the veteran Orton as part of his WWE title feud with Kofi Kingston.

It has been speculated that Orton himself pitched the group to WWE creative, and while Wilder and Dawson acknowledge the experience was a very positive one for all parties, they are rueful that it came to an end after only a couple of months.

"It's the most fun I've had since I came up front NXT, personally," Wilder told Sky Sports. "It was great to be learning from him, seeing how he worked up close and then picking his brain afterwards.

Orton and The Revival feuded with The New Day as part of the Viper's pursuit of Kofi Kingston's WWE title

"There's not many guys who have accomplished the things that he has accomplished and I wish that we could have had more time with him as a faction and hopefully we get that chance down the road."

Dawson added: "There was a lot of money left on the table when that was dissolved. We could have done a lot of good things for the WWE but that's not how they saw it unfortunately.

"But we learned a lot from him and we became very good friends with him. I think he enjoyed being with us too because we had that vibrance and wanted to steal the show every night, which I think he enjoyed.

"I think he respected it too and we grew a kinship and a bond with him that we haven't had on the main roster with anyone else."

