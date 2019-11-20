CM Punk says 'a bridge has to be built' before a WWE wrestling return

CM Punk's return to a new WWE television show has sparked rumours he could make a full-time comeback

CM Punk says he is not "actively pursuing" an in-ring return with WWE and has not held talks with the company over one.

Punk is back on WWE programming with a role on the company's new talk show Backstage, which is produced by their broadcast partner for SmackDown in the United States, Fox Sports.

The 41-year-old has confirmed reports that his contract is with Fox and not WWE and therefore a return to the ring is not something which is on his immediate agenda.

Booker T last week commented that he expects to see Punk made an in-ring return, perhaps as soon as at the Royal Rumble in January, and fans attending Sunday's Survivor Series will do so in expectant mood as it is being held in Punk's home town, Chicago.

"Regardless of what my answer is, there's always going to be someone that's upset with it," said Punk, whose last WWE match was in January 2014.

"As I've stated, I work for Fox. I haven't talked to anyone in WWE. It's nothing that I'm actively pursuing and interested in.

"But I'm 41 years old and I've lived and experienced life where I know to not say no, but that's going to be a bridge that is going to have to be built and it might take as long as The Great Wall of China because there's some hurdles there."

And he added: "I do not work with, have any relationship with and have not talked to anyone at WWE. It's strictly a Fox thing. I get to criticise the product.

"I don't think this job existed six months ago. Somebody floated the idea and I didn't immediately go, 'Ugh, no'."