Best of WWE Survivor Series: Highlights from Sunday night's inter-brand event

1:52 Watch some of the best moments from Sunday's Survivor Series event Watch some of the best moments from Sunday's Survivor Series event

The battle of WWE brand supremacy is in the books - and here are the best moments from this year's Survivor Series.

It proved to be a great night for NXT as the black-and-gold team cemented their transition from developmental territory to full-blown third brand with several resounding victories in key matches.

Shayna Baszler earned the distinction of being the winner in the first women's match to headline a Survivor Series when she tapped out Bayley.

Live WWE Late Night Raw Live on

And although Becky Lynch regained her heat with a post-match beatdown, the Full Sail crew would not be denied an emphatic victory on a night in which several new stars were created.

We've hand-selected the most eye-catching and memorable moments from an action-packed evening at the All State Arena in Chicago, and you can check them out by clicking on the video above!

Repeats of Survivor Series can still be booked by clicking here and don't miss all of the fall-out to Sunday night's event when Raw goes live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am tonight.