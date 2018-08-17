Gloucester accuse RFU of 'singling out' Danny Cipriani

Gloucester have accused the RFU of 'singling out' Danny Cipriani following the decision to charge the fly-half with 'conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game'.

The governing body announced its decision after Cipriani pleaded guilty to common assault and resisting arrest following an incident outside a nightclub in Jersey.

The 30-year-old was fined £2,000 and ordered to pay £250 compensation to a police officer.

The RFU have now charged the England international - a decision that has angered Gloucester.

Chief executive Stephen Vaughan said: "We are surprised and extremely disappointed to have received notification of disciplinary action against Danny Cipriani by the RFU.

Danny Cipriani made his first England start for a decade during their summer tour to South Africa

"Yesterday afternoon I received personal assurance from the RFU that no disciplinary discussions would take place until we had completed our own conversations.

"With the team in Belfast for tomorrow's pre-season friendly against Ulster, we had indicated that this would be carried out early next week following the team's return.

"There is no historic precedent of a player being singled out in this manner, and we feel that this disciplinary process has been influenced by the significant media coverage of this week's events and other external factors and not based on the actual facts of the matter.

"We do not believe that this decision and the subsequent unnecessary public attention that will now follow it is in the best interests of either the RFU, the club, the player nor the game in general."

Cipriani - who has been left out of Gloucester's squad for their friendly against Ulster on Saturday - has already released a statement following his court appearance, describing himself as "truly sorry" and "mortified".