Who is in the hunt for captain's picks for the Ryder Cup?

4:25 Andrew Coltart joins Sarah Stirk to discuss the wildcard options for Ryder Cup captains Jim Furyk and Thomas Bjorn ahead of next month's showpiece in France. Andrew Coltart joins Sarah Stirk to discuss the wildcard options for Ryder Cup captains Jim Furyk and Thomas Bjorn ahead of next month's showpiece in France.

With the 2018 Ryder Cup edging ever closer, we take a look at the European and American players who are contending for captain's picks ahead of next month's showdown in Paris.

Live Ryder Cup Wildcard Announcement Live on

Team USA captain Jim Furyk will name his first three wildcards the day after the Deutsche Bank Championship, with his European counterpart Thomas Bjorn unveiling all four of his picks live in the Sky Sports studios, at 2pm on Wednesday, September 5.

Bryson DeChambeau's timely victory in New Jersey enhanced his claims for a Ryder Cup debut

Furyk's eight automatic qualifiers were confirmed following the conclusion of the PGA Championship earlier this month, with Bryson DeChambeau just missing out in ninth place while Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson were the notable players to miss out.

But while Woods and Mickelson are widely expected to be the first two names on Furyk's list, DeChambeau's impressive four-shot victory at The Northern Trust is highly likely to earn the charismatic 24-year-old a Ryder Cup debut.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are widely expected to get the call from Jim Furyk

Tony Finau won the race for second place at Ridgewood Country Club to enhance his claims, but will Furyk opt for his power over the likes of Xander Schauffele and Matt Kuchar?

Andrew Coltart joined Sarah Stirk at the Sky Cart in New Jersey to give his verdict, as well as the options available for European skipper Bjorn with just one tournament remaining before the first eight members of his team are confirmed.

Ian Poulter is one of the favourites to be added to Thomas Bjorn's European team

Ahead of the Made in Denmark, veterans Ian Poulter, Paul Casey and Henrik Stenson are currently relying on a captain's pick to represent the blue corner in Paris as Europe look to extend their 25-year unbeaten record on home soil.

Sergio Garcia is another high-profile name to be on the outside looking in, while Thomas Pieters and Rafa Cabrera Bello are both set to compete in Denmark as they look to build on their stellar debuts at Hazeltine two years ago.

Watch the video above to hear Andrew Coltart's views on the likely contenders for Ryder Cup wildcards, and don't miss the announcements next week, live on Sky Sports.