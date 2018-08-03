Waratahs boss Daryl Gibson signs contract extension

Daryl Gibson steered the Waratahs to the Australian conference title in this year's Super Rugby competition

Daryl Gibson has been rewarded for steering the Waratahs to the Super Rugby semi-finals with a one-year contract extension.

Gibson's side dominated the Australian conference in this season's competition and reached the final four for the first time since 2015 before losing to the Lions in Johannesburg last weekend.

The former All Blacks international said he was proud of the team's achievements over the past year, and insisted there was more to come from a resurgent side that finished ninth in the overall standings in 2017.

"I am really proud of how this team has developed and improved over the past 12 months to make the final four," said Gibson, who will be responsible for the attack next year.

4:52 The Waratahs were beaten by the Lions in the semi-finals of this year's Super Rugby competition The Waratahs were beaten by the Lions in the semi-finals of this year's Super Rugby competition

"While our goal was to bring the Super Rugby trophy home, we can hold our heads high and reflect on a season in which we made massive inroads both on and off the field.

"The job is not done yet but we are excited about what's to come."

Gibson, who has been in charge of the Sydney-based side for three years, will lead a changed coaching group next season as former Waratahs scrum-half Chris Whitaker replaces Chris Malone as backs coach. Simon Cron will remain as forwards coach.

Hey NSW, one of your favourite sons is back...

See at what capacity: https://t.co/Qz6e8WGE3B#fortheloveofrugby 💙🏉 pic.twitter.com/tXZh5gwHpR — NSW Waratahs (@NSWWaratahs) August 2, 2018

Whitaker, who racked up 107 caps for the Tahs between 1997 and 2006, is returning to the harbour city after two years as co-head coach of French club Montauban, and stints with Stade Francais and Irish club side Leinster.

"The knowledge and experience you gain overseas is great but it is time for me to come home and contribute to the game and a state that has given so much to me and my family throughout my career," Whitaker said in a statement.

"Rugby in Australia is improving and I couldn't pass on the chance to help further develop and grow the potential we have here."