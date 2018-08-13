South Africa - Super Rugby form

The Lions celebrate a try for Malcolm Marx during their Super Rugby semi-final victory over the Waratahs

How did South Africa's sides fare in this year's Super Rugby competition and what does that mean for the Rugby Championship?

The Lions were once again South Africa's stand-out side in this year's Super Rugby competition, qualifying for the final for the third year in succession.

Unfortunately they were also beaten for the third time in a row with the Crusaders once again proving their nemesis, but again they emerged with great credit and provide nine members of Rassie Erasmus' squad for the forthcoming Rugby Championship.

Leading that contingent are some quality performers destined to leave a significant mark on the latest battle for southern-hemisphere supremacy - hooker Malcom Marx, No 8 Warren Whiteley and fly-half Elton Jantjies.

Perhaps surprisingly, Marx was South Africa's leading try scorer in Super Rugby with 12, the most prolific points scorer was the Sharks' Robert du Preez who failed to make the latest squad.

The Sharks were the only other South African side to make it into the play-offs, scraping into eighth place on the overall table despite placing third behind the Lions and Jaguares in the South African Conference.

The most notable result of their campaign was arguably the 63-40 victory over the Blues in Auckland, the only South African success on New Zealand soil this season. The only other South African victory away from home was secured by the Lions against the Waratahs in Sydney.

They would fall at the first hurdle in the play-offs against the dominant Crusaders side but nine members of their squad were also rewarded with a place in Erasmus' plans - headlined by the name of Tendai Mtawarira who earned his 100th Test cap in the second Test against England in June.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi had little to celebrate with the Stormers this season

The Stormers were some way from their best in this season's competition and managed just six victories, but Erasmus remains convinced that they can help fuel success for his side with nine members of that squad also in the mix including current Boks captain Siya Kolisi, fellow forward Pieter-Steph du Toit, and prop Steven Kitshoff - one of three South Africans to make the Super Rugby Team the Season.

A more significant inclusion is perhaps lock Eben Etzebeth, who played no part in Super Rugby this season as he battled back from shoulder surgery.

The Bulls' Jesse Kriel crossed for eight tries in an otherwise disappointing campaign for his side

The Bulls were equally disappointing in their latest quest for Super Rugby glory, and propped up the South African Conference. But despite their shortcomings they contribute six players to the squad, including centre Jesse Kriel, who notched an impressive eight tries, and fly-half Handre Pollard who banked 144 points.

Three other players highly likely to have a significant say in the Boks' Championship fate played no Super Rugby due to the fact they ply their trade overseas - scrum-half Faf de Klerk, full-back Willie le Roux and flanker Francois Louw.

Perhaps interestingly, the Lions provided just two of the XV that started the second Test against England that proved to be the series-decider with the Stormers and the Bulls each providing four representatives.

The Boks' Championship rivals have been warned.